San Jose's Guadalupe River expected to crest as storm rolls through Bay Area

Widespread rain and howling winds greeted the Bay Area as another storm began rolling through overnight into Sunday morning.

The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency due to the weather.

The Guadalupe and San Lorenzo rivers are experiencing flooding in the South Bay. As a result, residents along Alma Avenue are being told to prepare to evacuate.

San Jose Police Department used loudspeakers in the area to warn residents, many of whom are experiencing homelessness, to reach higher ground.

An evacuation center has been set up at Camden Community Center. An overnight warming center has been set up at Roosevelt Community Center.

The National Weather Service forecast the Guadalupe River to reach flood stage by 6 a.m. However, local officials said that pace has somewhat slowed for now. At 10 a.m., the river is expected to crest at around 11 feet.

On Saturday morning, the same area of the river was observed at around 2 feet, demonstrating just how much the river had risen.

In order to stay prepared, Santa Clara Valley Water District is clearing debris from waterways. City crews are going up and down the river to keep an eye on the water levels and to ensure necessary evacuations are underway.

The flood watch for the entire Bay Area goes until 10 a.m. Monday morning. Meanwhile, a wind advisory goes until 10 p.m. Sunday. Dangerous winds are seeing widespread gusts of up to 45 to 60 mph.

San Mateo County is getting hit especially hard. Residents are being warned to stay away from the coast.

In Sonoma County, there are reports of downed trees across the county. As we've reported, the ground is saturated by the rain, making trees susceptible to toppling with relative ease from the strong winds.

In Santa Rosa, a tree came down on a vehicle, temporarily closing northbound Highway 101 at Todd Road. Officials are advising people to avoid unnecessary travel.

In San Francisco, the Kaiser Permanente San Francisco half, 5K, and 10K marathons were all canceled.

An emergency crew responded to flooding at Haight and Buchanan streets. City officials advise to avoid walking near trees, especially in parks.

As far as the forecast, the temperature highs will be mostly in the 60s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the 40s on the coast, in the 50s around the bay and in the 40s inland.

Rain tapers off to scattered showers before picking back up around 5 p.m.

Wind, high wind, and surf advisories are in effect until Sunday night for most of the Bay Area. Large breaking waves of 20-25 feet are expected with the accompanying high-surf advisory along the coast.

Flood watch is set to end on Monday with rain continuing into Monday.

There are many delays and cancelations at SFO International Airport, where a wind gust of 45 mph was reported.

FlightAware shows 60 cancelations and nearly 150 delays at SFO this morning.

Thousands of homes and businesses throughout the Bay Area are without power as reported by Pacific Gas and Electric. However, the outages thus far have been less severe than storms in recent past.

KTVU's Amanda Quintana, Tom Vacar, James Torrez and wire services contributed to this report.