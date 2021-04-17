Aftermath of protests in downtown Oakland against police shootings across U.S.

(BCN) -- Oakland police said late Friday evening that a crowd of demonstrators numbering from 250 to 300 participants -- who gathered downtown to protest recent deadly police shootings across the nation -- dispersed just after 11 p.m..Friday.

Oakland Police Department Spokesperson Johnna Watson said the demonstration began at about 9 p.m. at Frank Ogawa Plaza next to City Hall. The protesters then began marching through downtown streets, heading east along Broadway and Telegraph Avenue. Watson added that some f the demonstrators began breaking numerous business and storefront windows, spraypainting buildings and setting various debris fires. Windows were smashed at the Target store on Broadway, and a new car was set ablaze at a Honda dealership on Broadway after a showroom window was shattered and protesters set the vehicle on fire.

Watson said that protesters also dragged barriers into the roadway to block and delay Oakland police officers from responding.

During the march, demonstrators threw bottles and other objects at the officers, Watson added. One officer was struck in the head with a bottle, sustaining injury.

The demonstration ended at about 11:00 PM.

There were no other injuries reported, and there were no arrests nor any citations issued.



