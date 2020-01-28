Agents seize almost $1M in counterfeit cash, all in $1 bills

Federal border patrol agents seized $900,000 in counterfeit cash -- all in the form of $1 bills.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the International Falls Port of Entry seized $900,000 in counterfeit United States currency.

The discovery was made at the International Falls Port of Entry in Minnesota in a commercial rail shipment that originated from China, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in press release issued on Saturday.

The shipment was first flagged last month and then referred for a Customs Exam Station inspection.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the International Falls Port of Entry seized $900,000 in counterfeit United States currency. (CBP)

Upon inspection, CBP agents found 45 cartons filled with what appeared to be counterfeit $1 bills, totaling a face value of $900,000.

The U.S. Secret Service was called in and determined the currency was indeed counterfeit. The shipment is being turned over to the Secret Service, CBP said.

Customs and Border Protection said it makes preventing the flow of illicit goods into the U.S. a priority trade issue.

Advertisement

“CBP officers strive every day to protect the United States from a variety of threats,” said Jason Schmelz, CBP Pembina Area Port Director. “Those threats don't always come in the form of terrorists or narcotics, but also in the form of counterfeit currency and other goods that have the potential to harm the economy of the United States."

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.

