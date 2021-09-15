Aging infrastructure to blame for water main break that caused flooding in San Francisco homes

City officials initially blame aging infrastructure for a large water main break Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood. The break sent a steady stream of water flowing down city sidewalks and streets.

Several homes flooded as crews and residents were left mopping up the mess into the night. Some people said as much as a foot of water flooded their basement.

The incident unfolded around 3:30 p.m. at Brunswick and Pope Streets. Crews wrapped up repair work about six hours later. An eight-foot section of cast-iron pipe was put in place. It's part of the transmission line from the Sutro reservoir.

"A 12-inch water main broke. The water main is from 1933. We don't have an exact cause, but it's an old water main," said San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokesperson Will Reisman.

Police blocked off pedestrian and vehicle access to nearby streets as crews worked to divert the water away from homes and fix the leak.

Neighbors helped elderly residents mop up floodwater from basements as firefighters and public utilities crews rushed to the scene in response.

Residents' belongings were water-damaged and covered in mud. One couple just had their basement redone, but said they found a foot of water had flooded their space.

Residents said this is the second time this street has flooded due to a broken pipe.

SFPUC said no one lost water service from this incident. A crew will be back Thursday to repave the area along with inspectors who will check to see what other work may need to be done.

Stern Grove was just flooded last month. SFPUC said that was from a broken air valve.