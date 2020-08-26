'Agitators' among downtown demonstrators, Oakland police say multiple fires set

article

The latest wave of civil unrest reached downtown Oakland Wednesday night. Police say multiple fires have been set, including at the Alameda County Superior Courthouse. Many appear to be small fires in the streets. The fire department seems to have most of them under control for now.

Oakland Police Department reported demonstrators briefly overtook the freeway, but then exited I-580 from the Grand Avenue offramp.

Police on Twitter asked "agitators" to stop throwing items and using laser pointers against officers near police headquarters.

In addition, they reported illegal fireworks were being set off. As the night wore on, things seemed to escalate. Shortly before 10 p.m., police said the "agitators" within the crowd had attempted to set a business on fire at 8th and Broadway streets, but that officers and the fire department had intervened in time to prevent further damage.

Demonstrators marching at Broadway and 17th in Oakland.

By 10 p.m., police said there were broken windows and garbage cans set on fire along Broadway.

Several businesses, including Luka's Tap Room & Lounge on Broadway at W. Grand Ave., had just removed plywood from their windows following the unrest from the George Floyd protests back in June.

A nearby Target store had recently reopened after being ransacked during those same demonstrations.

Oakland Police Department spokeswoman Officer Johnna Watson said as many as 300 demonstrators gathered at Frank Ogawa Plaza as unrest continued in other parts of the country after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

An officer, who has since been identified, shot Blake seven times in the back on Sunday. Blake, who is Black, may be permanently paralyzed from the shooting, but was listed in stable condition at the hosptial.

Oakland police said demonstrators and officers faced off in the area of 7th and Washington streets.

Towards the beginning of the evening, OPD tweeted to ask that those attending the evening demonstrations be respectful of the community and to local businesses in the area and to protest peacefully.

Police had also indicated they support demonstrators' rights and reached out via Twitter to allow organizers to facilitate a safe space for the demonstrations. They asked protesters not to cross barricades.

Earlier this summer a federal judge granted an injunction against OPD in how they conduct crowd control policy. As part ot the ruling, tear gas, flash bang grenades and other less-than lethal projectiles like rubber bullets are effectively banned, with exceptions for cases where police need to prevent injury or substantial property damage.

OPD, clad in riot gear, had controversially deployed tear gas on a group of Floyd protesters near police headquarters back on June 1. The group was an offshoot of an earlier youth organized protest that gathered and marched from Oakland Technical High School.

The department said some in the group were throwing rocks and bottles at officers and preparing Molotov cocktails. They used the gas just ahead of an imposed curfew. It was not clear if the youth had evacuated the area in time, although OPD maintaned they did.

It was not clear who the organizer or organizers were for Wednesday evening's events.

The 19th St. BART station issued a tweet just before 10 p.m. to say the station was closed due to a civil disturbance. BART has ended its service at 9 p.m. since the pandemic began.

A flashpoint in Kenosha was reached Tuesday, when during a third night of unrest, a 17-year-old boy seen toting a semi-automatic rifle from multiple vantage points on social media videos, shot and killed two demonstrators and injured a third.

Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

Meanwhile, downtown Minneapolis saw the looting of several businesses Wednesday night after a homicide suspect turned a gun on himself. Confusion and rumors circulated online that it was police who shot and killed the suspect. Minneapolis' mayor, with cooperation of the police department, was quick to produce surveillance video that showed the graphic shooting was in fact a suicide.

KTVU's Andre Senior contributed to this report. This is a developing story.