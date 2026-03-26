Victim, suspect identified in fatal Sunset District shooting

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The Brief The woman shot in SF's Sunset on Tuesday has been identified. Police arrested the suspect and released his identity. Both the suspect and the victim were in their 20s and were graduates of San Francisco State University. According to the preliminary investigation, the gun's discharge may not have been intentional.



The identities of the victim and suspect in Tuesday's fatal shooting in San Francisco's Sunset District have been released.

Samantha Emge, 22, died after being shot, according to the city Medical Examiner's Office. She was allegedly shot by 25-year-old Nation Wood, police said.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of 22nd Avenue. According to a preliminary investigation, the discharge of the gun may not have been intentional.

Wood was booked into jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

The victim and suspect in a San Francisco District homicide have been identified by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Emge graduated from San Francisco State University and worked in interior design, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Wood also studied at San Francisco State University and worked in security, his LinkedIn profile says.

"I'm deeply saddened by this tragic incident in our community," Supervisor Alan Wong, who represents the Sunset District, said in a statement. "My thoughts are with the victim and her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Any loss of life in our community is devastating, regardless of the circumstances."

The victim and suspect in a San Francisco District homicide have been identified by the Medical Examiner's Office.



