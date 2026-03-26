Coffee shop owner goes missing from Oakland, police asking for help

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The Brief The Oakland Police Department are asking for help in locating an at-risk woman who went missing on Wednesday. Amy Hillyard is the owner of Farley's Coffee Shop. A friend of the family says they are in shock.



The Oakland Police Department have released a photo of a woman who has gone missing from the Cleveland Heights neighborhood.

What we know:

Amy Hillyard, 52, was last seen on Wednesday at 2 p.m. on the 500 block of Radnor Road, wearing tan-colored pants and a top of the same color.

The woman is considered at-risk due to an undisclosed medical condition, police said.

A local business entrepreneur :

Hillyard is the owner of the beloved Farley's coffee shops, according to the Downtown Oakland Association.

The coffee shop issued the following statement Thursday evening: "Our hearts go out to Amy and her family and friends during this difficult time. She has been a passionate and active member of the Oakland community for 20+ years. We hope that she returns safely and we appreciate any information."

Hillyard is described as being 5'4" tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Family friends said the family of the mother of two are in shock.

What you can do:

Police said if you have information on her whereabouts, you should contact the department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.