Ahead of playoff appearance, 49ers Faithful gearing up for game against Green Bay

Days before playoff football comes to the Home of the San Francisco 49ers, a quiet anticipation has settled over Levi’s Stadium.

"We’ve had two weeks off and, ah, it’s getting closer now. For me, I needed some kind of charge. I needed to come by the stadium and get that feeling," said Jesse Mendez, a member of the fan group "408 Faithful."

The manifestation of successful feelings is on hangers and sits on shelves inside the 49ers Team Store. There was a slow but steady stream of Faithful, Wednesday, walking into and coming out of the store with new merchandise, that they hoped would boost the team's mojo.

"I always got to come over here, got to get new rally towels. New pins. Maybe they have something for the upcoming game that’s coming up soon. So, I always like to be prepared," said gleeful fan Rudy Reyes, as he stood outside the store.

Four years ago, the same two teams clashed in the NFC Championship Game, with the Niners coming out on top. And two years ago, the "frozen tundra" of Lambo Field in Green Bay, Wisc., favored San Francisco’s game-winning kick.

Saturday, these teams will meet for an NFL post-season record 10th time, in this year’s Divisional Playoff. Some Niners Faithful feel any edge, such as new swag, can’t hurt their cause.

"I don’t know if it helps the team, but it helps my confidence in the team, as in you know what, at least I didn’t let you guys down," said Reyes.

The team is cognizant of not letting its fans down as well. Several rallies are planned around the Bay Area the day before the game. And watch parties are planned for the day of the game, as a way to get The Faithful, and fence-sitters, fired up.

"We’re trying to replicate the level of Levi’s Stadium experience as much as possible with these free events for fans all over the Bay Area," said Clarke, the team’s senior manager of Fan Engagement. "We’re always thinking about the football team first. What are the ways we can create the best homefield advantage? What are the ways we can make our fans more excited than anyone else? That way they’re creating that homefield advantage. And the best advantage, that competitive edge for our football team."

Area bars and restaurants are also preparing for a surge in customers to watch the action, as in years past.

So, from now until the scoreboard clock reads zeros, it’s Red & Gold in all sizes and styles, as the 49ers playoff run has advanced to a sprint.

