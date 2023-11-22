Air District asks people to refrain from burning wood on Thanksgiving

article

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is asking people to voluntarily refrain from burning wood over the Thanksgiving holiday this year.

District officials said wood smoke is the largest source of wintertime air pollution in the region and, like wildfire and cigarette smoke, it is unhealthy to breathe in.

"As we enter the holiday season, gathering around a fireplace may be a tradition for many, but there are serious health impacts associated with wood burning," air district officials said in a news release Wednesday.

There is no Spare the Air Alert in effect, however, so while wood burning is still allowed, it is strongly discouraged.

