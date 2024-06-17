'Air India food can cut like a knife', man finds metal in food on flight to SFO

A man was traveling from India to San Francisco when he found a sharp piece of metal in his meal on an Air India flight, Air India confirmed to KTVU.

As was first reported by The San Francisco Chronicle, Mathures Paul was on a flight from Bengaluru, India to San Francisco International Airport when he made the discovery inside some roasted sweet potato and fig chaat.

"Air India food can cut like a knife," Paul wrote on X. Paul apparently realized the metal was inside of the food after he took a big bite.

"Thankfully, no harm was done," Paul said. He went on to question what would have happened in a worse scenario: if the food had been served to a child.

Air India tells KTVU that an investigation was opened, and the company learned where the metal came from:

"Air India confirms that a foreign object was found in the meal of a guest aboard one of our flights. After investigation, it has been identified as coming from the vegetable processing machine used at the facilities of our catering partner. We have worked with our catering partner to strengthen measures to prevent any recurrence, including more frequent checking of the processor especially after chopping of any hard vegetable. Air India has engaged with the affected customer and deeply apologizes for this experience."— Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India