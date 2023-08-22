Expand / Collapse search

Air quality advisory extended through Wednesday due to wildfire smoke

Published 
California
KTVU FOX 2
article

People carry on with their daily life as the air quality is at unhealthy levels due to smoke from Canadian wildfires in New York, United States on June 30, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended an air quality advisory through Wednesday for wildfire smoke from numerous fires in Northern California.

The air district initially issued an advisory for Sunday and has extended it for the next three days because of diminished air quality from the fires, which are not burning within the nine-county Bay Area.

Featured

Maui confronts challenge of finding over 800 missing people after deadly wildfires
article

Maui confronts challenge of finding over 800 missing people after deadly wildfires

So far, Maui police reported there were 115 people confirmed dead in the wildfires.

People may see smoky and hazy skies and smell smoke, but the pollution levels are not expected to surpass federal health standards or prompt a Spare the Air alert, according to the air district.

Anyone who smells smoke is recommended to stay inside with windows and doors closed, and should set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside, air district officials said.

People can check the latest air quality readings in their area here.