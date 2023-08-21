Wildfire smoke leads to air quality advisory in Bay Area

article

An air quality advisory for the Bay Area has been extended through Tuesday, due to smoke from multiple wildfires in California.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) on Monday said pollutant levels were expected to reach "moderate" in the region according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index, due to smoke from fires in Northern California and the Plant Fire in Santa Barbara County.

The district said that while the pollutants were not expected to exceed dangerous levels, "Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible."

The district warned if residents detected the smell of smoke, they should take precautions to avoid exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed if possible. Air quality officials also advised that those impacted by smoke set air conditioning and car vent systems to the re-circulate mode to prevent outside air from moving in.

"Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses," the BAAQMD said. "Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD."

Officials said elderly people, children and those with respiratory illnesses were especially vulnerable.

Among the large fires in California was the Happy Camp Complex in Siskiyou County which has consumed more than 10,500 acres, led to evacuations, destroyed nine structures and claimed one life.

The complex included some 20 fires that were sparked during a series of thunder and lightning storm last week. As of Monday morning, fire officials said the Happy Camp Complex was 0% contained.

In Santa Barbara County, the Plant Fire has consumed almost 5,500 acres, with fire officials reporting 60% containment.

You can check air quality readings to specific Bay Area regions here.

The EPA's fire and smoke map can be found here.



