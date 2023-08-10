Air quality in question after massive fire at Schnitzer Steel near Port of Oakland

A fire that erupted at a steel recycling plant near the Port of Oakland has raised concerns about air quality in the surrounding areas.

The fire was still burning in a debris pile Thursday morning, though firefighters had contained it. And an air quality advisory remained in effect for nearby communities.

The fire, which began Wednesday about 5:30 p.m. at Schnitzer Steel, led to massive plumes of smoke billowing from the facility throughout the East Bay.

Fire boat crews have been drenching the fire, as officials said the source of the blaze, deep within a massive pile of steel, has been extremely tough to reach.

Despite the pungent odor of the smoke and the haze it caused – even permeating the KTVU newsroom – fire officials have been telling the public that there is no immediate threat to their safety.

Interim Chief Damon Covington of the Oakland Fire Department addressed the situation in news conference, explaining that an air quality alert had been issued as a precaution.

The Environmental Protection Agency and its hazmat team have conducted air monitoring, confirming that current air quality levels are within normal limits despite the significant smoke.

Related article

"It is a large group of smoke, but it is dissipating as it leaves the air," Covington said.

The impact of the smoke was felt in Oakland, San Leandro, Fremont, Alameda, and even extend as far south as San Jose. The EPA advised residents to keep all windows and doors closed as a precaution.

This is the third fire at Schnitzer Steel since 2018.

The previous blaze in June 2020 bore many similarities to the current incident.

Notably, in 2021, the steel recycling plant reached a settlement of $4.1 million with the state following allegations of illegally releasing hazardous waste and harmful emissions into the West Oakland community.

As part of the settlement, Schnitzer Steel was required to install air pollution control equipment.

The origin of the recent fire remains under investigation. The facility's shredder has been identified as a contributing factor to the significant size of the debris pile, which fueled the blaze.

Oakland A's President Dave Kaval spoke about the fire online saying the team is still pursuing legal action against that steel company, despite wanting to relocate the baseball team to Las Vegas.





Smoke from the Schnitzer Steel fire in Oakland is seen throughout the East Bay. Aug. 2023

Smoke from the Schnitzer Steel fire in Oakland is seen throughout the East Bay. Aug. 2023

Crews put out a blaze burning at Schnitzer Steel near the Port of Oakland. Aug. 9, 2023

Crews put out a blaze burning at Schnitzer Steel near the Port of Oakland. Aug. 9, 2023

A fire boat extinguishes a blaze burning at Schnitzer Steel in Oakland. Aug. 9, 2023

Pile of debris on fire at Oakland's Schnitzer Steel. Aug. 9, 2023.

Smoke billows from a fire at the Schnitzer Steel plant near the Port of Oakland. Aug. 9, 2023

While firefighters have reported containing the fire at Schnitzer Steel, by Thursday morning, an air quality advisory remained in effect for nearby communities. Aug. 9, 2023