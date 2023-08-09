Expand / Collapse search

Debris pile sparks fire at Oakland recycling yard near port

Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - A heap of debris caught fire at a recycling yard near the Port of Oakland on Wednesday.

The fire erupted around 5:31 p.m. at Schnitzer Steel, located on Embarcadero West, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

Fire officials specified that the debris pile was burning outdoors at the recycling plant.

At least one fire engine was dispatched to the site.

According to Michael Hunt, a spokesperson for the fire department, the blaze is expected to burn for several more hours, but anticipates that it will be brought under control within the hour.

A fire broke out Wednesday near the Oakland estuary.