Airline passengers who refuse to wear masks face potential FAA fines
WASHINGTON (AP) - Two airline passengers who got into disturbances after allegedly not wearing face masks now face potential fines.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it is seeking civil penalties of $15,000 and $7,500 over two separate incidents. Both happened in August.
In one, a passenger on an Allegiant Air flight is accused of yelling at a flight attendant, hitting him and grabbing his phone while he was telling the captain about the passenger’s behavior.
In the other incident, on a SkyWest Airlines flight, the FAA says a passenger took off their mask, bothered other passengers, and groped a female flight attendant.