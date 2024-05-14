article

Pamela Price, the Alameda County District Attorney who ran her campaign on a platform of social justice reform, will face a recall election in November's general election.

At a special meeting on Tuesday, Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 to set the recall election Nov. 5.

During the more than two-hour meeting, supporters and opponents of the recall effort reiterated their oft-repeated positions -- with anti-Price folks calling for a special election as soon as possible and the pro-Price crowd pushing for the Nov. 5 date.

Price, a progressive, became the county's first Black D.A. in 2022. A representative for Price called the board's decision a win, saying that consolidating the vote with the general election will turn out more voters, "and provide more time for the electorate to be informed with the facts."

The county's registrar of voters had previously said a special election would have cost up to $20 million, whereas the consolidated election would be more cost-efficient, priced at $4 million. The board followed the registrar's advice to opt for the less expensive election.

The recall effort called Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE), procured enough valid signatures to recall the D.A. in March. However, nearly 50,000 signatures from the recall effort were disqualified, according to the registrar.

Critics say the DA's progressive policies are jeopardizing community safety.

"We are here today representing the 123,387 citizens of Alameda County that entrusted in us to help with the safety of our citizens, we're asking for a special election," recall supporter Brenda Grisham said before the supervisors' vote. "All we want is justice, accountability for the citizens of Alameda County."

Price's opponents started the recall signature gathering campaign soon after she was elected, unhappy with her progressive, reform-minded platform they say led to an increase in crime.

Since the recall campaign started, however, crime in the county's largest, most crime-burdened city, Oakland, has fallen by 30 percent compared to 2023, according to Oakland Police Department data -- a fact Price supporters say undermines justification for the recall.

Price's supporters are framing the recall effort as anti-democratic and have formed The Protect the Win for Public Safety. The group of supporters will hold a news conference Wednesday morning at 10 at Everett & Jones BBQ on 126 Broadway in Oakland.

Bay City News contributed to this report.