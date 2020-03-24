Alameda Co. reports its second COVID-19 death

The Alameda County Public Health Department on Tuesday reported the countys second death caused by the novel coronavirus.

County health officials didnt disclose any details about the death of the second COVID-19 victim.

The county reported its first coronavirus-related death on Monday and said the person was elderly and had underlying conditions that placed them at greater risk of serious illness.

Health officials said Alameda County now has 135 coronavirus cases, an increase of 23 from the total of 112 cases reported on Monday.



