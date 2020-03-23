Expand / Collapse search

Alameda County confirms first COVID-19 related death

OAKLAND, Calif (KTVU) - Health officials on Monday announced the first death in Alameda County from COVID-19. 

According to the Alameda County Public Health Department, the elderly patient had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized. 

Officials said the patient had no history of travel or any known contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Authorities said the case is indicative of community-acquired transmission.  

Public health officials aren't releasing any additional details about the patient. 

Alameda County currently has 112 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday.