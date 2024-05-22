Law enforcement officers and loved ones gathered on Wednesday to pay their respects to an Alameda County 911 dispatcher who was killed by a suspected drunk driver while headed to work.

The final sendoff for 37-year-old Antoinette Finau was held at St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church in Oakland.

Finau was a dispatcher for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. She was remembered as a dedicated and reliable colleague who was passionate about helping others and always stayed positive despite the rigors and stresses of her job.

"Her job was the perfect part for her. She was there to bring people together, whether it was for help or just to be there for them. She was that part," said her aunt, Sana Esikia.

Finau was driving to work for an overtime shift when a car broadsided her Honda Civic at East 14th Street and 150th Avenue in San Leandro on May 5.

The crash occurred just blocks from the sheriff's dispatch center. The woman who hit her has not been charged.

Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez was among those who paid their respects on Wednesday.

An honor guard walked up the church aisle with a folded American flag that the sheriff presented to Finau's family.

"We heard a lot of kind words about Antoinette, I think that it was really felt in the room, as far as how much love that she was able to share out," Sanchez said.

Finau was a single mother of an 11-year-old daughter, Aliyana.

Loved ones said Finau's energy uplifted others.

"She always came in with such a light, a beautiful smile, a great spirit. We laughed a lot with her, and she always just brought a lightness to the room," said fellow dispatcher Gaby Braga.

Sheriff's motorcycle officers led a procession to a Hayward cemetery.

Dispatchers from across the East Bay staffed the sheriff's dispatch center to allow their colleagues to grieve.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan.