Both directions of El Camino Real were closed in part of Santa Clara on Friday as law enforcement officials responded to a report of a suspicious package.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office bomb squad inspected the package and determined it was not a threat to the public.

The road closure was between Calabazas and Kiely boulevards. Santa Clara police said on social media that at 2:50 p.m., a community member reported the suspicious package in the area.

Police told the public to avoid the area and to use alternate routes. The road reopened at around 5:40 p.m.

SkyFOX flew above the situation and saw police tape and a large police presence. There is a Bank of America and several businesses on this stretch of El Camino Real.

A Wing Stop employee told us over the phone they could see police directing traffic.

Santa Clara police blocking off a section of El Camino Real.