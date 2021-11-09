Alameda County to require emergency responders get fully vaccinated

Alameda County announced Tuesday that all emergency responders need to be fully vaccinated against COVID.

In an order issued by the county health officer, all first response providers, including law enforcement and firefighters, will need to show proof of immunization by Dec. 21.

The order explains that these workers are at high-risk for spreading COVID to patients in their care, especially to older and medically vulnerable residents.

Those who are not vaccinated by Dec. 21 must wear masks while working with patients and must test for COVID weekly.

Booster shots will not be a requirement under the new rules.

Officials added that they strongly encourage every eligible person to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible, especially with the winter and holiday gatherings approaching.

A San Francisco police officer died from COIVD on Saturday, sources revealed yesterday. That city requires its police officers to be vaccinated.

