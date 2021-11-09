Six San Jose city employees choose not to get vaccinated

Despite warnings that 100 San Jose police officers would quit over the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, only six city employees have chosen not to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Under the new rules, those six employees who decided not to be immunized face a week of unpaid suspension and are required to test negative twice a week at their own time and expense.

The mandate went into effect in August after a surge in delta variant cases.

Officials say 95% of all city employees have submitted proof that they are fully vaccinated.

