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The Brief The Alameda County Board of Supervisors is set to consider an ordinance to strengthen enforcement on illegal dumping in the unincorporated areas of the county. The county in 2024 spent $3.8 million addressing illegal dumping incidents, but in the same year charged zero cases of illegal dumping. The ordinance would apply to anyone who illegally dumps trash, who provides waste to unlicensed haulers who illegally dispose of it, and vehicle owners who knowingly allow their vehicles to be used for illegal dumping.



The Alameda County Board of Supervisors is set to consider an ordinance to strengthen enforcement on illegal dumping in the unincorporated areas of the county.

The ordinance, introduced by Supervisor Nate Miley, would expand accountability, increase administrative enforcement, and add penalties to clean up costs.

"Every mattress and every truckload of construction debris dumped in the unincorporated areas is paid for by the people who live there, and right now the people responsible almost never face a consequence," Miley said in a press release. "This ordinance closes the loopholes that let people hand off their waste and walk away. It gives the county a fair and swift way to hold dumpers accountable, protects people who do the right thing, and makes the penalty match what it costs to clean up after them."

Costs

By the numbers:

Alameda County in 2024 spent $3.8 million addressing 1,483 illegal dumping incidents at a cost of roughly $2,562 per incident. Despite the high number of incidents, no cases of illegal dumping were charged that year.

Enforcement

Dig deeper:

The ordinance, if adopted, would:

Expand accountability: penalties could be applied to people who dump waste, who provide waste to unlicensed haulers who illegally dispose of it, and vehicle owners who knowingly consent to their vehicles being used for illegal dumping.

Administrative enforcement: Authorized county personnel could issue penalties and abatement orders, with opportunities for administrative hearings and judicial review.

Penalties tied to clean up costs: Fines would start at $2,500 for a first violation, increase to $5,000 for a second, and $10,000 for a third. Enhanced penalties of up to $10,000 per violation could apply to large-scale dumping, hazardous waste, or dumping near sensitive locations such as creeks, schools, and storm drains.

Individuals cited for illegal dumping could request community service in lieu of penalties, and their ability to pay would be one of several factors taken into consideration.

The proposal would also allow property owners, business improvement district, and community groups to pursue recovery of cleanup costs, and authorize the Board to establish a reward fund for tips identifying illegal dumpers.

Miley’s ordinance is modeled after a similar Santa Cruz ordinance that went into effect in July, 2025.