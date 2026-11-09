Challenger Eric Jones leads Rep. Mike Thompson in tight North Bay congressional race

The Brief Democratic challenger Eric Jones leads 27-year incumbent Rep. Mike Thompson by roughly 8,000 votes in California's 4th Congressional District. More than a third of the vote remains uncounted across the sprawling, five-county district due to California's meticulous tabulation process. The competitive contest has exposed generational divides among North Bay voters as county election officials work toward the Dec. 3 certification deadline.



California’s 4th Congressional District remains undecided following Election Day, with Democratic challenger Eric Jones holding a narrow lead over longtime incumbent Rep. Mike Thompson in a closely watched, intra-party contest.

Too close to call

With approximately 66% of the vote tallied, Jones leads Thompson by a margin of 52% to 48%—an edge of about 7,600 votes. An estimated 37% of the ballots remain uncounted across the vast, predominantly rural district that spans five Northern California counties.

Election officials attribute the prolonged count to California's standard, meticulous vote-tallying procedures, which take additional time in large geographic districts featuring tight margins.

"Our numbers show we're going to win this thing," Jones said, pointing to late-counted ballots from key demographics. "Our campaign from day one has been speaking to young voters, to diverse voters, to working families and working-class voters, and to more independently minded voters who aren't happy with the current political system. It's kind of the coalition of the folks who've been left behind in modern politics. And those voters, they tend to vote a bit later."

Jones added that regardless of the final outcome, elected Democrats must deliver tangible results. "We have to get to actions on the issues that actually affect people's lives so they know immediately where we stand," he said.

A serious challenge

Thompson, who has served 27 years in Congress, was in session for the first day of the legislative reconvening and could not be reached immediately for comment. Prior to Election Day, the incumbent signaled that he took the competitive challenge seriously.

"My theory has always been: there's only two ways to run, either unopposed or you're 10 points down," Thompson said. "I'm not gonna rest on my laurels because I did so well in the primary. I’m gonna run right through the tape on Tuesday."

In Santa Rosa’s Courthouse Square, voters expressed contrasting views on the contest, highlighting generational dynamics within the district.

"I really don't understand it because Thompson was—he's been so great all these years, and I don't know, maybe it's because he's older," said voter Ann Wolfe.

Charlie Wolfe, who also backed the incumbent, expressed surprise at the contested race. "We voted for Mike Thompson and have no idea why Eric even decided to get into the race," he said. "We'll be disappointed if Mike loses. He's done a great job."

Time for a change?

Other area voters noted an appetite for turnover in Washington.

"Having the younger folks coming and voting for the younger crew, I think they want to have a change. They want a new view. That's kind of what I'm thinking," said Lisa Buchold.

"I see it as we do need a change, because Thompson has been in Congress for a long time and we do need to get some younger blood," said Allyson Marty.

The five counties encompassing District 4 have until Dec. 3 to finalize and submit their official vote certifications to the California Secretary of State.