Newly-elected Bay Area Congress members join Monday's orientation on Capitol Hill

The Brief The Bay Area's two newly-elected national representatives were present on Capitol Hill for Monday's orientation for incoming members. Aisha Wahab and Scott Wiener were two of the 100 new members of the House of Representatives. Wahab said she's focused on setting priorities for her term in office.



On Capitol Hill Monday, more than 100 new members of the House, including two new Bay Area representatives, gathered for orientation.

Congressman-elect Scott Wiener, who will be replacing Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, and Representative Aisha Wahab, who will represent District 14, which was formerly represented by the now-disgraced Eric Swalwell.

Wahab says the orientation was welcome, after having to walk into Congress cold just months ago following her victory in the special election to finish the remainder of Swalwell's term, which ends January 2027.

House Orientation

Big picture view:

"The new members are being informed on the kind of the structure, their offices, budgeting, you name it, just the everyday overhead work that needs to be done," Rep. Aisha Wahab said. "It's fascinating to just meet people and see people in very different cultures and vibes, and very grateful to be able to represent the Bay Area."

Democrats now have control of the House, with at least 254 seats, while Republicans will have at least 162. There are still Congressional districts that have not been decided, including California District 4's race between Democratic incumbent Mike Thompson and Democratic challenger Eric Jones in Napa and Sonoma counties. Jones was leading in the initial counts.

Priorities for next session

What's next:

Rep. Wahab says the conversation has turned to setting priorities for the new session next year.

"There's a lot of conversation in the caucus as to what is going to be prioritized. How are we going to move forward? Who are we going to hold accountable? Who are, you know, what are we going to deliver to the people?" Wahab said.

Also, a topic Monday was leadership, and whether House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries has enough support to become the first Black House Speaker.

House Speaker selection

What they're saying:

"The new freshman class, they're split. There are people in support (of Jeffries). There are people that are not in support, but yet, at the same time, they don't have an alternative," Wahab said. "There aren't really that many names floating to be completely frank to challenge him in any way. And I also think that a lot of members feel that we just need to be in unison."

Crossing the aisle

Local perspective:

Wahab says she is already finding ways to work across the aisle.

"Uncle Sam raised me, I grew up in the foster care system. I am the daughter of Afghan refugees, very proud of that background. And I was literally just having a conversation maybe an hour ago with a Republican member from Texas," Wahab said. "And we were talking about the foster care system and how much more needs to be done."

The orientation includes tours, briefings, and a lottery to assign office space.

The 120th Congress is scheduled to convene on January 3, 2027.