Alameda County considers ICE-free zones.

Alameda County officials are weighing new measures aimed at limiting federal immigration enforcement within local jurisdictions.

An ad hoc committee of the county’s Board of Supervisors met Thursday night to discuss two proposals — a coordinated response plan for Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity and a potential resolution to establish "ICE-free zones."

Supervisor Nikki Fortunato Bas said she wants to pause action on the ICE-free zone proposal to allow coordination with other counties working on similar policies.

The proposed resolution would prohibit federal immigration agents from using county-owned property — including parking lots, parks, and other public spaces — during deportation operations.

County leaders from Santa Clara, which has already enacted similar restrictions, joined the meeting to share their experiences.

Last month, Santa Clara County and the City of San Jose began modeling their efforts after a similar ordinance recently passed in Chicago, where public buildings and spaces there are declared ‘off-limits’ to ICE.

On Oct. 21, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted to create an inventory of vacant lots, garages and other county-owned spaces federal authorities might use for immigration enforcement without court orders. The vote also paves the way for the county to put up signs to keep ICE agents away from these properties.

The committee decided to continue refining the proposal before presenting it to the full Board of Supervisors for consideration.