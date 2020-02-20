Alameda County creates online portal to help previously incarcerated establish new life

article

A new Alameda County online portal is now live to help people who were previously incarcerated reestablish their lives after incarceration, county officials said.

The Alameda County Reentry Portal, which can be found on the 211 information system website and on the Alameda County Probation Department's website, aggregates useful information to help people with reentry.

The new portal has information on state and Alameda County agencies that have reentry resources. One of those agencies is the Alameda County Workforce Development Board, which administers California's Prison to Employment Initiative.

The county probation website can be found at https://probation.acgov.org/index.page.