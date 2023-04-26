Alameda County DA accused of conflict of interest in Steven Taylor shooting case

article

The law firm representing the former San Leandro police officer who shot and killed Steven Taylor in April 2020 has filed a motion seeking to disqualify Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price from further prosecuting the officer’s case.

Former Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley charged ex-officer Jason Fletcher with voluntary manslaughter after he shot and killed Taylor at a Walmart in 2020.

The 314-page motion filed on Wednesday said Price has a conflict of interest in the case that would prevent Fletcher from having a fair trial.

Michael Rains – a lawyer at Rains, Lucia, Stern, St. Phalle & Silver, the same law firm representing Oakland police officer Phong Tran in a perjury case – said his firm has gathered Price’s social media postings dating back 10 years that show animosity towards law enforcement. Those posts also include Price describing the shooting death of Taylor as an "execution" and a "murder," Rains said in a press release.

"Her campaign for DA included photographs with Steven Taylor’s grandmother, who was wearing a ‘Justice for Steven Taylor’ shirt, and is suing Fletcher and the City of San Leandro," Rains said. "She was endorsed to become the District Attorney by members of the legal team currently suing Fletcher and the City of San Leandro for the shooting of Mr. Taylor."

Rains added that Price allegedly accepted a $5,000 donation from an organization founded by one of the people on the legal team suing Fletcher and the City of San Leandro.

Fletcher pleaded not guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge in July 2021 in the shooting death of Taylor who was killed on April 18, 2020. Taylor, 33, was suffering from a mental health crisis, his family said, when he attempted to leave a Walmart without paying for two items.

Walmart security stopped Taylor and asked him to return the items. Two customers tried to help Taylor, with one offering him money, which he declined, prosecutors said. Store security told Taylor they had called the police.

When Fletcher arrived at the scene, Taylor was holding a bat, which Fletcher allegedly tried to take away. But Taylor held onto the bat and stepped away from Fletcher.

Fletcher then used his left hand to pull out his stun gun and pointed it at Taylor, telling him twice to drop the bat. He fired the stun gun at Taylor as he again approached, according to prosecutors.

As Taylor was trying to stay up, he was pointing the bat at the ground, this is when Fletcher fired a bullet into Taylor's chest, just as the backup officer arrived, prosecutors allege.

Less than 40 seconds passed between the time Fletcher entered the store and the time he shot and killed Taylor, according to prosecutors.

Price did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

