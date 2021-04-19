San Leandro celebrates Steven Taylor Day, one year after he was killed by police
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - People gathered in San Leandro on Sunday to remember Steven Taylor, a 33-year-old who was killed exactly a year ago by police in a Walmart.
Police said he was waving a bat and scaring customers but his family said he was in the throes of a mental health crisis. A recent independent investigation concluded that police did not deescalate the situation as they should have, did not form a plan and did not wait for backup.
The event, with music, dancing and speakers, was held at San Leandro Marina Park.
"Twenty seconds, 30 seconds into that, you didn't wait for backup, you didn't do what you're trained to do, so that hurts," Taylor's mother, Sharon Taylor said.
Officer Jason Fletcher, who retired after the shooting, was charged with voluntary manslaughter which carries a maximum sentence of 11 years in state prison. He has pleaded not guilty.
His partner, Steven Overton, will know the results of his discipline from the department, if any, by June 18.
