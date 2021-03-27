Alameda County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl

article

Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a missing San Leandro girl.

Aillanna Mendoza, 14, was last seen on Thursday at her San Leandro home, according to the Aameda County Sheriff's Office.

Aillanna has shoulder-length, light-brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black beanie, a black-and-white long-sleeved flannel shirt, black athletic shorts with a gold Ochoa Middle School logo and military boots.

Aillanna didn't have money with her and is unfamiliar with public transportation.

Anyone with information that will help locate Aillanna is asked to call local law enforcement or the sheriff's office at (510) 667-7721.