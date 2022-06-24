Alameda County does away with indoor mask order

Public health leaders in Alameda County announced Friday that the county will again rescind its indoor mask order.

Health officials said the order will expire on June 25 at 12:01 a.m. as Alameda County's COVID-19 case rate improves, especially across each of the county’s largest racial and ethnic groups, including Hispanic/Latino residents who were once again disproportionately affected.

However, state and local leaders strongly recommend indoor masking.

"Masks work and are still an important tool to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, especially when rates are high," said Dr. Moss. "We strongly encourage everyone to continue masking to protect themselves and others from COVID."

On June 3, the county reinstated its indoor mask mandate, requiring that face masks be worn in most indoor public settings including offices, restaurants, and public transportation.