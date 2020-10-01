Alameda County elementary schools can reopen on Oct. 13

article

Elementary schools in Alameda County will soon be able to reopen for in-person learning.

County officials said TK-6th grade schools that complete a COVID-19 health and safety plan are permitted to reopen on Oct. 13.

Schools are required to post their reopening plans on their school or district website and must also submit them to the Alameda County of Office of Education.

Elementary schools are not obligated to reopen for in-person instruction if they are not ready. County officials said that decision is up to schools and their districts.

The county said in a press release that it will consider allowing middle and high school students to return to classrooms in four to twelve-week phases, depending on virus conditions.

"This phased approach will allow us to gauge the impact of elementary school re-opening on transmission," the county public health department statement.

Alameda County remains in the red tier of the state's COVID-19 blueprint, which allows for certain businesses and activities to resume.

On October 9, libraries, gyms, and personal care services can reopen indoors with reduced capacity limits. Indoor gyms have a 10% occupancy cap and personal care services have a 25% cap.

