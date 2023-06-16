Alameda County Fair: A true slice of Americana

The Alameda County Fair started Friday in Pleasanton, kicking off a 24-day run that is expected to draw huge crowds.

The fair is the surest sign of summer and good times.

The Alameda County Fire, the largest in the Bay Area, first debuted in 1912 and dates back 111 years. The only year the fair was canceled was in 2020 during the COVID pandemic.

This year, it runs from June 16 to July 9.

Concerts feature Ashanti, E-40, LeAnn Rimes, and a variety of tribute bands ranging from George Michael to the Bee Gees. From a Mariachi performance on June 25 to a blues set on July 2, there is a variety in music.

The fair has a huge number of carnival rides and — pig racing. There is a vast array of livestock, that guests can get up close to.

Makayla McGrath sees it as an opportunity to make agriculture's case.

"Yeah, I really do think the public needs to be educated about it. There's just so much that goes around that's just negativity and stuff. A lot of it is about the dairy industry and what goes wrong all the time," said McGrath.

The food options at the Alameda County Fair are endless.

"We've got a Dragon Dog which is just basically cheddar cheese on a stick, dipped in corn dog batter and panko with Sirracha on top. I'd say fair food at its finest right there," said Alameda Fair Spokeswoman Megan Kreider.

For children, county fairs are wonderlands. For families, they are a place every member enjoys. Based on the enthusiasm among attendees on Friday, the Alameda County Fair has not lost its spark.

"You can do it with the family. Everybody enjoys it and the whole family can go; do things together," said Brian Holm of Livermore.

"It's a great experience for people and if the public can get involved and start showing animals and see how they're treated, especially in th4H projects," said Tara Holm.

Fairs, no matter a person's age, are an ongoing slice of Americana, a simpler life, and deeply embedded part of the human psyche.

"Fairs everywhere, ball town, big town. When you come out here, it's sort of like being in the country and back in time a little bit. So, that's what makes it great," said Terry Rice, a decades-long county fairgoer.