Alameda County Fairground workers face job losses, evictions with end of horse racing

The Alameda County Fair Association, a nonprofit that has operated and maintained the county fairgrounds for nearly 50 years, is mired in controversy.

‘We;re heartbroken’

What they're saying:

The association is letting go many of its low-income or minority workers from their jobs and living quarters, despite a serious offer to avoid this.

Several people told KTVU that hundreds of people who live or work at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, caring for racehorses, are being fired and many evicted with just 30 days' notice. The horses are also being removed.

At the heart of this issue is the end of more than a century of horse racing at the fairgrounds.

"We're heartbroken. I mean, it has cost a lot of jobs and it's cost a lot of heartbreak to a lot of people," said horse trainer and on-site resident Ruby Thomas.

"She cries with her kids," said a translator on behalf of worker and resident Francisco Martina.

Many promises made to the workers and residents have been broken. The Fair Association and the Board of Supervisors have a moral and legal obligation to address the situation.

Featured article

"We'd be able to stay here five years and the help [who] work for us, if they would buy trailers, they all could stay here at a very reasonable price. But now, after three or four months they're kicking them all out," said Thomas.

"This is my home for my entire life. I don't want to leave the area," said trainer Gloria Haley. "My entire family lives up here in the Bay Area."

Residents said there have been forms of harassment.

"They're actually trying to force them out is what they're doing," said Thomas.

The bathrooms with showers have been closed, and replaced by portable bathrooms without showers.

Silver lining

Why you should care:

There is a ray of hope from horse owners.

"Our people here, they deserve better. They've got kids in school. They get up at 4 a.m." said horse owner George Schmitt, who, along with the owner of the famed Harris Ranch, has offered to put up enough money to save racing and the workers.

"Between us, we'll put up a couple million dollars and that's plenty to cover everything. We have a business plan that we've presented to the Board," said Schmitt.

The board of supervisors will consider the proposal on Thursday.

Until then, the worries persist.

"It's hard. It's hard because we don't know where we're going to find a place to stay," said worker and resident Nicco Hernandez.

The Alameda County Agricultural Fair Association said in a statement, "We recognize that the closure of the stables will impact some families, and we remain committed to working with the County and other support services to assist them during this transition… No evictions have been considered, and the RV Park will remain open to all guests as a public facility."