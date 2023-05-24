Alameda County launches independent investigation into Sophia Mason case

Alameda County has launched an independent investigation into the death of an 8-year-old girl from Hayward.

Sophia Mason was found dead in a bathtub in Merced in March of last year after she had been reported missing out of Hayward by family members.

Authorities arrested and charged the girl's mother, Samantha Johnson, and the woman's boyfriend, Dhante Jackson, in her death.

Alameda County Board of Supervisors said the case highlighted systemic failures in the way the county's Department of Child and Family Services handles reports of child abuse.

Supervisors voted on Tuesday to authorize and investigation into the county's handling of the case.

Sophia's grandmother also filed a lawsuit in April accusing the department of not properly investigating complaints of abuse or neglect.