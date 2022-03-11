Child's body found at Merced home in search of missing Hayward girl

article

Authorities confirmed that a body was found inside a home in Merced in the search for a missing Hayward girl.

Hayward police said a child's body was discovered on Friday at a home in the 500 block of Barclay Road, but they have not determined whether it is of 8-year-old Sophia Mason, who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Hayward police reached out to the Merced Police Department for help in the case. Authorities in Merced said they had received information leading them to the home where the body was found.

Mason's mother Samantha Johnson was arrested Thursday in Newark on Thursday charges of resisting arrest and corporal injury on a child. It remains unclear if those charges are connected to her daughter.

Hayward police said Mason was last seen in December 2021 and may be in the care of a parent or guardian, but authorities have not had contact with them since December.