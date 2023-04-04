Grandma of murdered 8-year-old Hayward girl sues Alameda County

The grandma of a murdered 8-year-old Hayward girl is suing Alameda County.

Sophia Mason was found dead in a bathtub in March 2022. Her grandma accuses the Alameda County Department of Children and Family Services of not properly investigating complaints of abuse or neglect.

Samantha Johnson, Sophia's mother, and Dhante Jackson, her mother's boyfriend, have been charged with her death.

The county has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

