Alameda County sheriff's deputy arrested on DUI in Turlock

An Alameda County sheriff's deputy was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Turlock on New Year's Eve.

The Turlock City News first reported that Cody Shannon, 27, of Denair in Stanislaus County, and who works for the sheriff's office was arrested on Dec. 31 about 12:40 a.m. after responding to a traffic collision at WIS&G Insurance Agency in the 600 block of E. Canal Drive.

Turlock Police Public Affairs Analyst Dominique Sanchez confirmed to KTVU on Tuesday that when officers arrived, they found that Shannon, who was off duty, had crashed into a tree while driving a 2023 Kia K5.

Police said Shannon was found passed out behind the wheel and had to be woken up by a responding officer. He was bleeding from the arm, so Turlock Fire and American Medical Response were requested, but he refused transport, according to the Turlock City News.

Officers noticed that Shannon seemed to be under the influence and had previously admitted to them that he was drunk, but couldn't participate in standardized field sobriety tests because he was so intoxicated.

Shannon provided two breath samples at the scene but his Blood Alcohol Content has not been released.

The Turlock City News reported that Shannon vomited in the back of the patrol car while police were doing their paperwork.

Shannon was released on a citation on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was also issued a driver’s license suspension order and his vehicle was impounded.

As of Tuesday, Shannon had not been charged by the Stanislaus County District Attorney.

Turlock is about 70 miles east of Dublin, where the Alameda County Sheriff operates Santa Rita Jail.

KTVU reached out to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office for comment on Tuesday but has not yet heard back to determine if Shannon has been placed on leave or will face any disciplinary consequences.

Deputies who get arrested and convicted for DUIs are allowed to remain employed depending on the circumstances.

For example, Deputy Mike Ziller was arrested in November 2022 on two misdemeanor counts of DUI stemming from a funeral gathering where he barbecued for the guests and then severely damaged a county-owned truck and hit another truck on his way home in Livermore.

In September 2023, Ziller pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor reckless driving with alcohol involved.

Ziller went back to work shortly after the Nov. 10, 2022, collision.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.