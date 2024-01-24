Alameda County sheriff's deputy shot in Union City; suspect at large

An Alameda County sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded in Union City on Wednesday afternoon.

The deputy was shot in the arm around 1:30 p.m. while serving an eviction notice near a row of warehouses in the vicinity of Dowe Avenue and Alvarado Niles Road, KTVU has learned.

The deputy was in the process of evicting at least one person from a commercial building on Dowe Avenue.

Other responding deputies took the deputy from the scene. The injured deputy was then transported to a local trauma center by ambulance. While the injuries are critical, they are deemed non-life-threatening.

Police said the shooter is still in the area, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Other law enforcement agencies, including Union City, Newark and BART police rushed to the scene to help.

Officials said the scene is active and the investigation is ongoing.

Aerial images from SkyFOX show dozens of police cars lined streets in the area. Officers were seen with their weapons drawn.

This happened a day after a shot was fired while the sheriff's office was handling an eviction in Oakland.