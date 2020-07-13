Alameda County sheriff's deputy with coronavirus is fighting for his life

A 25-year veteran of the Alameda County sheriff's office is fighting for his life after testing positive for the coronavirus.



On Sunday, the sheriff's office tweeted out a photo of 56-year old Oscar Rocha.

He's on a ventilator and is in critical condition, and his wife says he's been sick for almost two weeks.

Rocha is among 35 people in the sheriff's department infected with the virus, and his colleagues are asking the public to pray for him.



