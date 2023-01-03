Expand / Collapse search
Alameda County to swear in 1st Black female DA, 1st Latina sheriff

By KTVU staff
Published 
Alameda County
KTVU FOX 2

New Alameda County DA, sheriff to be sworn in

Pamela Price and Yesenia Sanchez will be sworn in Tuesday as Alameda County's new DA and sheriff, respectively.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County on Tuesday will have swearing in ceremonies to begin the tenures of its first Black female district attorney and its first Latina sheriff. 

Pamela Price's official swearing in will be held on Tuesday, but she held a ceremony Monday night at an inauguration attended by Oakland mayor-elect Sheng Thao, the city's first Hmong mayor.

Price ran a progressive platform, shifting focus from incarceration to rehabilitation and being an advocate for criminal justice reforms.

Price said along with addressing inequities in the legal system, she'll work to reduce crime and will hold people and institutions accountable.

Yesenia Sanchez will also be sworn in on Tuesday as the first Latina sheriff in the county.

Sanchez joined the sheriff’s office at age 19, rose through the ranks in the past quarter-century, and became commander of the jails for the last two years.

Shes said her priorities include increasing jail staffing, preventing in-custody deaths, and doing a better job of handling inmates with mental illnesses.