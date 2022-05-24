58 people have died at Santa Rita Jail since 2014; interfaith group demands change

article

A group called the Interfaith Coalition for Justice in our Jails is demanding that the Alameda County Board of Supervisors make changes at the Sheriff's Office after 58 people have died at Santa Rita Jail since 2014.

Motivated to act by the March 11 suicide of Leonard Brown at Santa Rita Jail, co-organizer Micky Duxbury said the public has had enough.

"The horror of it along with all the other deaths made us feel like we had to do something," she said.

Brown's mother, Blondell Brown, wasn't notified of her son's death until five days later when the hospital wanted to harvest his organs.

The letter, sent Tuesday, demands an independent investigation into Brown's death and the county establish an independent coroner separate from the Sheriff's Office. Some jurisdictions across the country have started to separate the duties of the sheriff and the coroner, as critics point out that the sheriff can interfere with death investigations, especially if they are in the jails, which the sheriff oversees.

The interfaith group also wants more public disclosure about those who die in the jail and family members must be notified when their loved ones are in the medical ward of the jail or taken to the hospital.

To emphasize their point, the interfaith groups plan to hold a rally outside the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday to call attention to the high number of deaths at Santa Rita Jail. The participating groups include: National Alliance for the Mentally Ill East Bay and Alameda chapters, Legal Service for Prisoners with Children, All of Us or None, East Bay Supportive Housing Collaborative, Bay Area Faith Leaders Working Group and the California Poor People’s Campaign.

Alameda County Supervisor President Nate Miley said in a statement that the issues the interfaith group are bringing up are "a driving factor" for the push to implement a citizen oversight board or create an Office of the Inspector General. He added that he also will be asking for further analysis of the sheriff's oversight of the coroner's office,

No other supervisor responded for comment. No one from the Sheriff's Office responded for comment.

And in a statement, the healthcare company contracted to provide services at Santa Rita Jail, said: "At Wellpath, the safety and wellbeing of our patients is our primary concern. Wellpath has provided compassionate healthcare to our patients in the Santa Rita Jail since October 2016, working closely with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office."

The statement stressed that Wellpath does not provide mental healthcare or psychiatric services, which are provided by Alameda County Behavioral Healthcare Services.

KTVU has been compiling a growing list of people who have died at Santa Rita Jail since 2014, pulling every autopsy publicly available and highlighting the human stories behind them whenever possible.

Santa Rita Jail has the highest in-custody death rate of any jail in Northern California, a KTVU investigation in 2019 revealed.

The majority of deaths are suicides, but KTVU's investigation and evidence presented through a class action lawsuit discovered that there is a high correlation between those who take their own lives and those who are put in isolation – making the mentally fragile even more so, which often results in suicide.

Lawyers sued the sheriff in 2018, saying this use of isolation was cruel and inhumane.

And in February, a federal judge signed off on a six-year consent decree, allowing those lawyers at Rosen, Bien, Galvan and Grunfeld in San Francisco to have limited oversight of some mental health issues at the jail.

Many others at Santa Rita Jail die of natural causes.

But even those are questionable, critics say.

Take for the example of Maurice Monk, who died at Santa Rita on Nov. 15, 2021.

The 45-year-old security guard was arrested in June 2021 for not wearing a mask on an AC transit bus and escalating a verbal argument with the driver.

Monk was arrested and then sent to jail in October because he missed a court hearing related to the mask issue. The public defender's office said that he missed his hearing because a deputy stopped him at the entrance of the courthouse and told he couldn't enter the building for an unknown reason.

In addition, a judge denied lowering his bail, 12 days before he died, court records show.

Monk suffered from schizophrenia diabetes and high blood pressure, according to his sister, Elvira Monk.

Elvira Monk had been trying desperately to get her brother the medication he needed in jail.

At first, she said was told that she couldn’t provide the medication because the pills had to come from Kaiser.

Then she was told she could email the prescription information to the jail, but her emails seemed to go to the "junk" basket and were never received, she said. Finally, she was told to fax the information in. She was about to, but authorities showed up on her doorstep to say he had died.

Maurice Monk's autopsy has still not been made public despite multiple requests from the family and KTVU.

Elvira Monk of Oakland holds a picture of her brother's funeral brochure. He died at Santa Rita Jail in November 2021 Photo: Lisa Fernandez

Elvira Monk showed KTVU a death certificate from her brother she received on April 18, five months after his death.

The certificate still says the cause of death is under investigation, though it also states that it appears to be natural as a result of hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

In an earlier interview, Monk's other sister, Tiffany Monk, said that her brother's death was far from natural, despite his health ailments.

"Ya’ll didn’t give him his medicine," she said.

His sisters said there was no reason their brother, a father of two, should be dead.

They remember him as an all-around athlete, when he attended Sacramento State University on a football scholarship.

And they have many questions, which have yet to be answered.

"He had a life to live," Elvira Monk said. "He was a happy person. We want to find out what happened to our brother."

SANTA RITA DEATHS BY THE NUMBERS:

2014 10 deaths

2015 8 deaths

2016 6 deaths

2017 6 deaths

2018 5 deaths

2019 10 deaths

2020 4 deaths

2021 7 deaths

2022 2 deaths

