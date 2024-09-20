Alameda County vehicles damaged in suspicious fire: chief
HAYWARD, Calif. - Eight Alameda County vehicles were damaged in a fire that officials are calling suspicious.
The fire was reported late Thursday night at the Alameda County vehicle storage yard in Hayward.
Not only did the flames damage the cars, but they also spread to nearby vegetation, video show.
Firefighters put out the fire in about 20 minutes.
The fire chief said this is the fourth suspicious fire in the storage yard in the last few months.