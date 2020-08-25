Alameda County will soon allow barbershops, hair and nail salons to reopen outdoors

Alameda County health officers have given the green light for limited outdoor activities and services to resume on Friday.

Under the county's new health orders, outdoor swimming pools and outdoor hair salons, nail salons, and barbershops can reopen.

Customers must wear face coverings while being serviced.

Additionally, wineries in Alameda County can now offer outdoor tastings by appointment only without needing to serve food. In alignment with the state’s orders, this change does not apply to bars, breweries, and pubs.

"It’s critical for residents and business owners to remember that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. Alameda County is taking a step forward in its reopening plan, but hospitalizations and daily case numbers remain high," county health officials said in a statement."

Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County’s Interim Health Officer said the outdoor activities health officials are allowing to reopen are relatively low-risk. But whenever people are allowed to mix, they see an increase in cases.

“Simple actions— wearing a face covering, washing your hands often, and staying six feet away from people outside your home—protect everyone. As we continue to experience poor air quality, there is no better time to stay home as much as possible.," he said.

Alameda County still remains on the state's monitoring list.

