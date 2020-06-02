Alameda County's new, free COVID-19 testing site seeks to 'increase access to testing in West Oakland'

Alameda County announced a new COVID-19 testing site to open on Wednesday in West Oakland, in partnership with community and faith organizations and the city of Oakland.

The site, located at the West Oakland Health Center at 700 Adeline Street, aimed to address "an identified need to increase access to testing in West Oakland,” county officials said.

Testing is free and available to anyone with symptoms. There is no insurance requirement and you will not be asked about immigration status, the county said. Testing will also be available to all health care, front-line, and other essential workers who do not exhibit symptoms.

“Alameda County’s clinics and faith-based organizations are critical partners for expanding testing in our communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Alameda County District 5 Supervisor Keith Carson. “By investing in this site, we are expanding access to testing in West Oakland and making progress toward reducing COVID-19 disparities.”

Gerald Agee, Pastor for Friendship Christian Center applauded the partnership. “When people come together in unity, the impossible becomes possible,” he said. “Science says testing and social distancing are the first lines of defense against the virus. Friendship Christian Center Church is committed to getting the word out of our new community-testing site.”

The new site is also part of a partnership with Bay Area health technology companies, Color and Carbon Health.

Burlingame-based Color, which offers COVID-19 testing and risk management programs to local governments and employers, will provide test results within 24 to 72 hours.

San Francisco-based Carbon Health is a technology-enabled healthcare provider and will manage the new testing site’s clinical support.

The addition of the new site further expands testing locations in Alameda County to 31, allowing health officials to conduct 200 more tests a day. The county’s goal is to reach 3,100 daily tests.

“Our mission is to provide real solutions to health disparities in our community,” said Preston DuFauchard, CEO of West Oakland Health Council. “Increasing COVID-19 testing for community residents helps us reach part of that mission in the face of this pandemic.”

The site will be open for four weeks, with hours of operation on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays 8:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Testing is by appointment only and can be made here. Additional information as well as county resources on COVID-19 is available on the Alameda County Public Health website.

