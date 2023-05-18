Alameda frog jumping jockeys compete for $20,000 world record

article

With five generations of frog jumping enthusiasts, one Bay Area family is gearing up to compete in this weekend's Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.

It's a contest for the fiercest frog jumping jockeys in the world and it's all going down Thursday through Sunday in Frogtown, USA. And for the first time ever, $20,000 will be given to anyone who breaks the world record.

Started by their grandfather and great uncle over 65 years ago, the Gustine Frog Team just might be one of the most qualified families to step foot on the tournament's lily pad. They are led by brothers Frank and Bob with an extended family of frog pros all over the Bay Area.

The family gathered in Alameda Wednesday to "pre-test" their frogs and decide which ones should be taken to the jubilee.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Joseph Fasano shows off one of the frogs that will compete this weekend May 17, 2023. Photo: Sara Sedillo

"I've been staring at the world record my whole life," said Joseph Fasano, son of Bob.

The family goes to a secret spot to gather hundreds of frogs, and stores them in special buckets labeled with their team name and other specifics known only to them.

"We have to go out and catch them every night, then we bring them back to the Bay Area, trial them out for a week," said Bob Fasano. "It's like the frog combine, we call it ‘croaker college.’"

They rolled out a long sheet of carpet in front of their home on Court Street and took turns jumping the frogs.

The Fasanos know everything there is to know about frogs: sleep patterns, varying temperatures, and most importantly, what makes them jump.

"They like warmer temperatures to jump, so we test their temperatures to get that prime number we think will make them go," said Lucy Fasano.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Frank Fasano sprays one of the frogs to wake him up for jumping, May 17, 2023 in Alameda. Photo: Sara Sedillo

As they lined up with their frog, each jockey had different ways to make them jump.

Crouched down and ready to pounce, they yell, scream, stomp, and even blow at their frog to make move. Whatever it takes, they must not touch the frog once it is on the starting lily pad or they will be disqualified.

"There are many factors to being a good frog jockey," Lucy Fasano said, adding that upper body strength is key so that you can stay low to the ground and lunge forward toward the frog.

Jockeys get one minute to jump their frog. Another family member follows with a net to quickly capture them and put them in the appropriate bucket after the jump. If they don't take them up to the competition, they release the frogs back from where we found them.

Located in the golden rolling hills of rural California, the jubilee has been around since 1928. The event draws participants from around the world and commemorates the story that launched Mark Twain's career: The Celebrated Jumping Frog.

The world record is held by Lee Guidici, whose frog ‘Rosie the Ribiter’ jumped 21-feet, 5-3/4 inches in 1986.

And last year, a member of the Gustine Frog Team won the jubilee at just 5-years-old. Nolan Moncrief jockeyed his frog ‘Old Papa’ to first place with a 19 foot and 1/4 inch jump.

Lucy Fasano recorded a 20 footer during Wednesday's pre-test so that frog will definitely head to the competition this weekend, the family said.

"The world record prize used to be $5,000, so they are really pushing for someone to break it by giving $20,000," she said.

And after all the hard work, dedication, and determination, one of the Fasanos has a good shot at doing just that.

