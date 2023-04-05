Alameda police chase thief through neighborhood, recover vehicle and gun

article

Police chased a 25-year-old Oakland man accused of car theft through residential streets of Alameda Tuesday.

The pursuit started just after 1 p.m. at South Shore Shopping Center when police were notified a stolen vehicle had entered the city, and ended with the successful recovery of the stolen vehicle and firearm, Alameda Police Department shared on Facebook.

APD said they recently installed an automated license plate reader and located a stolen car in the South Shore parking lot. As they attempted to speak to the driver he ran, APD said.

"After a brief foot pursuit, the individual entered the backyards of nearby homes," APD wrote in the post. "Witnesses notified officers that the individual was in possession of a firearm."

Alameda police searching for a car thief near South Shore neighborhood. Photo credit: APD

A perimeter was established around the 2400 block of Otis Drive, officials said, and the city notified residents in the area to shelter in place.

The California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office assisted by flying a chopper above the area, and at 3:30 p.m. the man surrendered.

Alameda police searching for a car thief near South Shore neighborhood. Photo credit: APD

Alameda police recover a firearm after thief surrenders. Photo credit: APD

"Once in custody, K9 Blu conducted a safety sweep of the area and alerted his handler to a firearm," wrote APD. "At the conclusion of the investigation, officers were able to reunite the owner with their vehicle."

Police shared photos of the pursuit and the recovered gun. The name of the suspect was not given.

ALSO: Pedestrian dies in South San Francisco hit-and-run, police say