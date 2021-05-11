Alameda police look for man who fired a gun outside a sushi restaurant

Police in Alameda are looking for a man who fired his gun at a restaurant.

It happened just before 1 0 p.m. on Monday outside the Shirasoni Sushi Bar on Fifth Street in the Alameda Landing Shopping Center.

Witnesses say customers ran when the man pulled out a gun inside the restaurant after reportedly arguing with someone.

After that, he went out to the parking lot and fired several shots in the air, but no one was hurt.

Carl Wilburn saw it happen and watched "everybody flood out the door."

He estimated there were five rounds shot in the parking lot.

The man took off before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alameda police.