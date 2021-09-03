Alameda students must wear masks indoors and outdoors, get tested for COVID

Students at schools in the city of Alameda will need to comply with two new COVID-19 mandates. The school board voted unanimously Thursday night to strengthen the requirements for mask-wearing and testing.

Eventually, all the young students at Ruby Bridges and at other elementary schools in the district will need to be tested for the virus at least once a month, as a precaution.

The Alameda school board approved a plan to have monthly testing for all unvaccinated students, at least once a month.

Since the COVID vaccine is only eligible for people ages 12 and up, that means the testing rule applies to just about all elementary school students.

Also in an unanimous decision, the school board voted to require everyone on campuses - students and teachers - to wear masks outdoors.

Students can pull down their masks for snack and lunch breaks.

Right now, the California Department of Public Health guidelines require everyone indoors at schools to wear masks.

But many Bay Area school districts have gone beyond that state requirement and implemented mask-wearing for kids outdoors, too.