Suspect arraigned for allegedly killing Alameda teen with shot through window

A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting July 31 in Alameda.

Kalilah Winford died two days after she was shot in the head from outside her bedroom window, officer Alyssa Schlitt wrote in the probable cause statement.

Schlitt wrote that she saw Sanders "park his vehicle down the street" from Winford's home on surveillance video. Sanders allegedly walked to Winford's home and was talking to her on his phone shortly before he allegedly shot her, according to the statement.

ALSO: Kiely Rodni missing after party at Truckee campground

Police received a 911 call at 8:51 p.m. from Winford's mother who told police Winford had been shot, the statement says.

Officers went to Winford's home and found her suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she died Aug. 2, Schlitt wrote.

Schlitt alleges that Sanders walked away from Winford's window at 8:49 p.m. and back to his car. Schlitt wrote that video shows that the suspect was driving a Chevrolet Equinox, which Sanders allegedly borrowed from his mother on the night of the shooting.

ALSO: Man arrested in Maui for 40-year-old stabbing death of Palo Alto teen

Sanders returned the vehicle to his mother at about 11 p.m. or midnight, according to the probable cause statement.

Sanders allegedly had a short barrel rifle with him in a vehicle when he was arrested. Cellphone call records that police obtained show that Sanders was on his phone when Winford was shot, they allege.

Sanders is scheduled to be in court again for a plea Aug. 25. He is being held without bail in Santa Rita Jail.